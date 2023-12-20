Wanted fugitive captured in Morgan County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday evening, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators reported the arrest of wanted fugitive Colby Joseph Trail.

MCSO reports Trail was caught in a parking lot at 2470 Morgan County Highway in the Mossy Grove area. Trail was reportedly wanted for outstanding warrants in Blount County and Knox County.

Investigators said that Trail was in possession of over two grams of heroin, more than half a gram of methamphetamine and suboxone. Trail was booked into the Morgan County Jail on those drug-related charges and awaits arraignment.

