Wanted fugitive captured in Morgan County

Blount and Knox County fugitive captured and facing additional drug charges after arrest
Wanted fugitive Colby Joseph Trail captured by Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Wanted fugitive Colby Joseph Trail captured by Morgan County Sheriff's Office(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday evening, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators reported the arrest of wanted fugitive Colby Joseph Trail.

MCSO reports Trail was caught in a parking lot at 2470 Morgan County Highway in the Mossy Grove area. Trail was reportedly wanted for outstanding warrants in Blount County and Knox County.

Investigators said that Trail was in possession of over two grams of heroin, more than half a gram of methamphetamine and suboxone. Trail was booked into the Morgan County Jail on those drug-related charges and awaits arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige WX
Frigid wind chills today with some flurries to snow showers
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Snow showers develop for higher elevations
Snow showers for some Monday, turning colder for all into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE FLEA MARKET
Flea market announces final year at Knoxville Expo Center

Latest News

Flatrock Motorclub takes big step towards bringing international racing events to Tennessee
Flatrock Motorclub takes big step towards bringing international racing events to Tennessee
Fire truck sirens generic
Fire crews respond to kitchen fire on Badgett Drive
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
New details released from deadly Giles County plane crash
Another cold start Wednesday but slowly warming up this week
Another cold start Wednesday but slowly warming up this week