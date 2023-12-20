Warmer days ahead before rain arrives for Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mornings are still chilly, but the afternoons are mild heading into the end of the week. The mild temperatures continue into the weekend ahead of rain arriving on Christmas Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Partly cloudy skies linger tonight with temperatures dropping to 28 degrees. It’s still a chilly start Thursday, but not as cold as we’ve been.

Clouds will be in and out throughout the day Thursday with highs near 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day Friday with highs in the upper 50S!

The weekend features highs in the upper 50s to near 60 by Christmas Eve. We’re dry Saturday but could see a stray shower on Sunday.

Rain arrives on Christmas Day and lingers overnight into early Tuesday morning. Christmas looks rainy at a 60% coverage by the evening hours. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s early next week. Scattered showers linger Tuesday and then become spotty by the end of the day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty showers linger Wednesday and with cooler temperatures, could change to some mountain snow on Thursday.

