Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person

Offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is accused of knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease to another person.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama Crimson Tide football player was arrested for a sex crime, according to Tuscaloosa police.

Offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is accused of knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease to another person.

The offense is a Class C misdemeanor.

The 19-year-old was released on bond on Wednesday night.

Pritchett, a Columbus, Georgia native, is a redshirt freshman who has appeared in all 13 games so far in 2023.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required...
Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.
Charlotte McLawhorn
Former Knox County Rescue employee stole more than $44,000 from group, comptroller says
Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44
Knoxville couple charged after police find drugs, gun in home with juveniles
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee

Latest News

Two Knox County high schools made coaching changes to their football programs on Thursday...
High school football coaching changes continue in East Tennessee
Tarleton State guard Lue Williams (4) drives against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30)...
Tennessee wraps up 2023 with win over Tarleton State
Varsity All Access
High school football coaching changes continue in East Tennessee
Tennessee Head Basketball Coach named as an eligible candidate for the Naismith Basketball HOF...
Rick Barnes named as candidate for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day