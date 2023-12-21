Ambulance response times concerns highlighted in Knoxville Police Department review

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Typically when a police department is under policy review it’s because it’s after some sort of wrongdoing or questionable behavior.

In this case, Chief Paul Noel decided to ask 21st Century Policing Solutions to do the review as a proactive measure and not because of any controversy that currently exists.

“We have thousands of pages of policies and we wanted to come and make sure every one of our policies are needed to be so that was really what this evaluation is,” said Noel.

The review was done solely to recommend changes in policy to the Knoxville Police Department. During the study, the firm spoke to officers and looked closely at how the department works, and found a few things that caught their eye.

Officers expressed concerns to the firm about ambulance response times and how that impacts their day-to-day workflow.

“This issue appears to be a job satisfaction issue for some officers. Specifically, some focus group participants mentioned that they fear that, if they were to be seriously hurt while on duty, an ambulance would not be available to provide medical attention in a timely fashion,” the report stated.

Those concerns come just weeks after AMR was awarded the contract to be the ambulance provider for Knox County once again, despite some county leaders who voiced concerns about AMR’s response times not being fast enough.

Noel said he was “cautiously optimistic” AMR would hold up their end of the agreement that goes into effect February 1.

The report suggested that KPD work with the city and emergency medical transport to help fix longer wait times.

“AMR is excited to work collaboratively with all first response agencies and key stakeholders necessary to provide a healthy and sustainable prehospital healthcare system in Knox County. As part of our ongoing efforts to collectively solve some of these system-wide challenges, we have already begun meeting with health system leadership, law enforcement, and other first responder agencies and will continue to focus on progress as we redesign the Knox County EMS system to better serve the citizens and visitors of our community. The new contract is heavily focused on innovation and providing appropriate alternative options to the users of the 911 system and allows for subcontracting of some of the calls that hold up our law enforcement officers such as decedent transports. This proactive approach and innovative system design is geared to keep ambulances available for more time-sensitive emergencies and improve response times to the community.”

Other points of the review suggested that KPD change its language and policy surrounding when force should be allowed to be used.

These changes in an over 80-page document gave the feedback that Noel was searching for. Noel said he takes their suggestions seriously and he looks to implement some of them within the next 12 to 18 months.

If you’d like to read the full review by 21st Century Policing Solutions you can do so by clicking here.

