Deadly house fire investigation underway in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire in Fountain City Wednesday night and found one person dead, according to officials with the department.

A neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers the house at 5821 Hillock Rd. was on fire. They said they tried to see if anyone was home but noticed the owner’s car was not in the driveway.

“KFD crews immediately made a fast attack on the fire,” officials said. “Within 10 minutes of arrival, KFD crews had the bulk of the fire out and had begun searching for hidden fire in the attic and walls.”

After the fire was out, crews found one person dead. One cat and one dog were also missing.

KFD fire investigators were on scene to determine how the fire started.

Since the house was damaged, the American Red Cross was helping the family member who was not home when the fire started.

