Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set. Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three children’s dress-up playsets and toy eggs with slime have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the imported products have levels that exceed the federally allowable level of phthalates.

These are chemicals commonly used in plastic products, but high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set.

Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.

The items were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

Perch, Amazon and Walmart are working to contact all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with the playsets should stop using them and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required...
Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
New details released from deadly Giles County plane crash

Latest News

Born in Romania, Grecu said it’s always been a dream of hers to have her own shop.
Romanian-born fashion designer opens showroom in Gatlinburg
The annual event is returning to the city for the 36th time, bringing with it a fireworks...
New Year’s Eve ball drop returning to Gatlinburg
A Knoxville couple plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses.
Homeland security manager, husband plead guilty to making fake Tennessee driver’s licenses
Warming up ahead of Christmas Day rain
Warming up ahead of Christmas Day rain
The state Department of Education released their A to F grades for every school in the state...
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale