Former Knox County Rescue employee stole more than $44,000 from county, comptroller says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Knox County Rescue (KCR) financial administrative assistant Charlotte McLawhorn has been indicted on charges claiming she stole more than $44,000 from the county while working with KCR, Comptroller Jason Mumpower announced Thursday.

According to an investigation by the state, McLawhorn used KCR credit cards to spend $44,020.31, claiming it was for KCR. She reportedly used one credit card that was assigned to her and a few that had previously been assigned to other people and turned into her.

Mumpower said McLawhorn used the cards for plane tickets, salon visits, medical bills, vacation rentals and more from January 2018 through April 2023. On top of the charges Mumpower said were definitely fraudulent, there were another $12,061.19 in purchases that weren’t logged correctly, which means they could also be stolen funds.

“Once again we see a situation where one person is given too much financial responsibility,” said Mumpower. “The same person should not be collecting, depositing, and disbursing funds as well as maintaining accounting records and reviewing bank and credit card statements without oversight. This approach invites the potential for fraud, waste, and abuse.”

Mumpower released the comptroller’s investigation into the incident, highlighting deficiencies in their policy. According to Mumpower, KCR failed to segregate financial duties and correctly document spending, which made the theft more easily possible.

McLawhorn was indicted on one count of theft of property over $10,000, one count of Tennessee Computer Crimes Act violations over $10,000, one count of forgery over $10,000, and four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.

