Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students aren’t the only ones headed home with a report card at the end of the fall semester, so is Knox County Schools.

The state Department of Education released their A to F grades for every school in the state Thursday, offering a snapshot at how every school is performing.

It’s the first year the state has evaluated schools on the A to F system, and while some Knox County schools are doing well, others need some work. Of the 83 schools within KCS, only about half score As or Bs in the evaluation. Twenty-five schools scored Ds or Fs.

A – 19 schools

B – 24 schools

C – 15 schools

D – 21 schools

F – 4 schools

KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said letter grades don’t offer a look at the full picture.

“It’s important to remember that these letter grades are not the complete picture of any school,” said Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk. “There are many ways of analyzing achievement, and I have seen firsthand that every school in our district has outstanding educators and talented students who are doing amazing work.”

Rysewyk also pointed out that TCAP scores showed improvement across the county system, highlighting third-grade reading — last school year marked the beginning of higher standards for third-grade English testing as part of the third-grade retention law — and math.

“It’s also important to keep in mind that last year alone, KCS increased student achievement in all tested subject areas, and made historic improvements in third-grade reading, while seeing math scores rebound to pre-COVID-19 achievement levels,” he said. “These gains not only speak to the hard work and dedication of our students and families, they are proof that – together – we are making progress.”

When it comes to improvement, KCS said they’ve already started initiatives to increase student performance, like hiring more than 200 tutors for students, investing in K-12 math instructional material enrolling more than 6,500 students in summer programming.

It’s important to note, however, that third graders had who did not meet a certain English benchmark on last year’s TCAP tests had to either take summer classes or get a tutor to move into the fourth grade. At the end of the year, 1,349 third grade students alone needed either tutoring or summer school to move on.

WVLT News has supplied a list of Knox County’s scores. If your student goes to another school system, you can find the score here.

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

