Greeneville factory chemical leak sends over 2 dozen to hospital, TOSHA says

At least 24 employees at a Greenville hospital were hospitalized, TOSHA says.
At least 24 employees at a Greenville hospital were hospitalized, TOSHA says.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A chemical leak in Greeneville sent at least 24 people to the hospital Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA).

City leaders released some information about the leak, saying it happened at La Quesera Mexicana, which produces cheese at a facility on Hankins Street. The area was closed to traffic while emergency agencies responded to the area, the city said.

TOSHA said it is investigating the incident, but information from that investigation won’t be available for six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required...
Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
New details released from deadly Giles County plane crash

Latest News

Born in Romania, Grecu said it’s always been a dream of hers to have her own shop.
Romanian-born fashion designer opens showroom in Gatlinburg
The annual event is returning to the city for the 36th time, bringing with it a fireworks...
New Year’s Eve ball drop returning to Gatlinburg
Workers discovered the wallet in a walled off closet during a renovation.
Plaza Theatre returns lost wallet 65 years later
Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44
Knoxville couple charged after police find drugs, gun in home with juveniles