Greeneville factory chemical leak sends over 2 dozen to hospital, TOSHA says

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A chemical leak in Greeneville sent at least 24 people to the hospital Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA).

City leaders released some information about the leak, saying it happened at La Quesera Mexicana, which produces cheese at a facility on Hankins Street. The area was closed to traffic while emergency agencies responded to the area, the city said.

TOSHA said it is investigating the incident, but information from that investigation won’t be available for six to eight weeks.

