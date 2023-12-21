High school football coaching changes continue in East Tennessee

Two Knox County high schools made coaching changes to their football programs on Thursday afternoon.
Varsity All Access
Varsity All Access(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Grace Christian Academy’s nearly two-week search came to an end when twin brothers Justin and Matt Price accepted the position to lead the Ram’s football program.

Justin was named the Head Coach and Assistant Athletic Director, while his twin brother Matt will be named Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, and Associate Athletic Director.

Justin leaves Campbell County High School after 13 seasons where he served as the Cougar’s head coach from 2011 until 2023. During their time with the Cougars, Justin amassed a 71-68 overall record, comprised of four winning seasons and eight playoff appearances. Those results make the Price brothers the winningest coaches in school history.

Before Justin arrived at Campbell County, the program rarely got over three wins a season.

“The Price brothers have been building football teams for years and work to get the most out of each individual student-athlete,” said Marcus Dilligard, Grace Christian Academy Athletic Director. “More importantly, they also excel in building character, resilience, and a strong work ethic in their players. They will not be outworked, and the Grace Christian Academy football team is in excellent hands.”

“We are excited to join a school that is Christ-centered and is working to reflect who Christ is. As a believer, a dad, and a coach, it is a place that I wanted to be a part of. We are excited about the vision at GCA and look forward to building upon the foundation that is in place in the GCA football program,” said Justin in a statement.

Over at Austin-East, Antonio Mays resigned as football coach after four seasons, according to his statement on Thursday.

“After serious thought, I have decided to resign from my football head coaching position and refocus my energy on another path,” said Mays.

Mays and the Roadrunners finished with a 4-8 record this season and a Class 3A second-round loss to Alcoa. He leaves the program with a 9-34 overall record and two trips to the playoffs.

Their second-round appearance was the best record the Roadrunners had in his time. It is also the furthest the team has gone in the postseason in his four seasons.

Before becoming coach, Mays served as Austin-East’s defensive coordinator for five years, where they reached playoffs in each season, including an appearance in the Class 2A semifinals in 2016.

