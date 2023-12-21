High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice

James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. (Source: WLS, MOLLY OLIVER, SHARKS FOR HEYER, CNN)
By Evelyn Holmes, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) – A high school freshman in Chicago died after having a stroke during swim practice.

James Oliver, 14, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. No one expected the teen to be gone so soon.

His family, the community and his swim coach have been devastated by his sudden and unexpected death.

A family friend said James was born with a brain arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, a condition where medical experts say blood vessels in the brain don’t form correctly.

“We see a lot of AVM’s diagnosed incidentally or because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, in teenagers in young adults,” neurosurgeon Dr. Matthew Potts said.

James’ principal sent an email to students to inform them of his death. It read in part:

“As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss.”

Those who knew James said he and his older brother were inseparable.

They say he was really smart, had a great personality and loved collecting and trading collectible cards.

He was also active in his church’s youth group.

