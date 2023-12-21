Homeland security manager, husband plead guilty to making fake Tennessee driver’s licenses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former manager for the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security and her husband pleaded guilty Thursday to making Tennessee driver’s licenses, according to officials with the United States Department of Justice.

Cheryl Huff was a district manager for TDHS at Driver Service Centers and had the ability to issue driver’s licenses.

She stated in her plea agreement that she worked with her husband, Mario Paz-Mejia, to make hundreds of licenses.

“Paz-Mejia recruited individuals who were neither citizens of the United States nor residents of Tennessee who wanted to acquire a Tennessee driver’s license or identification card. Using his association with Huff, Paz-Mejia represented to his customers that, in return for $2,500, Paz-Mejia could obtain for them a Tennessee driver’s license or identification card.”

He also admitted to helping people gain false citizenship and residency documents by making false lease agreements and social security cards.

The pair would meet the buyers before the DSC opened and would sneak them in to issue the licenses.

“Abusing a position of public trust to commit any federal crime, including conspiracy to unlawfully produce false identification documents, undermines the public’s confidence in government functions and creates a serious security risk,” said United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Francis M. Hamilton III. “Our office will aggressively prosecute government employees who abuse their trusted employment positions for personal gain.”

They both face up to 15 years in federal prison, $250,000 in fines and supervised release of three years.

Sentencing was set for May 24, 2024.

