How to protect your family from respiratory illness over the holidays

RSV leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits and 80,000 hospitalizations each year.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Tis the season for holiday spirit and respiratory illnesses.

According to Atrium Health, the volume of patients they’re seeing right now is equal to the busiest week during last year’s surge.

“Every day, I have at least two to three students out in a class, and I have eight classes,” Karen Jones, the owner of Nana’s Place Learning Center, a daycare facility in University City, said.

Jones is seeing it all this season.

“Fevers and ear infections, all of that sinus, respiratory issues going on, there have been a few cases of COVID again,” she said.

Dr. Lyn Nuse with Atrium Health says parents can be on the lookout for symptoms like a “runny nose, cough, stuffy nose, maybe some fever.”

She suggests calling your child’s doctor, particularly if that fever lasts longer than 48 hours and you notice more severe symptoms.

“You look at how they’re breathing, and they seem to be working really hard, like their body is moving a lot with it, or you can see muscles kind of sucking in between their ribs or underneath their ribs,” Dr. Nuse said. “Those are signs that are urgent, and you need to get your child seen.”

Here's how to tell the difference between the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold.
She also recommends good old-fashioned hygiene, which is something Jones takes seriously.

“We do a lot of hand washing; we do a lot of sanitizing,” she said.

Jones asks parents to keep their sick kids at home.

“After winter break, we’ll be mandating masks for a couple of weeks,” she said.

Dr. Nuse also wants to remind families that RSV does not just impact kids; it also affects adults around 65 years and older.

