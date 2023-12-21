Knoxville couple charged after police find drugs, gun in home with juveniles
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple is behind bars after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office searched their home, finding drugs and a gun in the open with juveniles, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
The report states that the KCSO SWAT team and narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fort Stanley Way around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Responders listed what they found in the report:
- Loaded Sig Sauer
- Almost $1,000 in cash
- 12.34 grams of cocaine
- 30.69 grams of marijuana
- 13.29 grams of a powder that tested for fentanyl
- 37.6 grams of what police called a cutting agent
- 27 hydrocodone pills
- A THC cart
- 2.44 grams of suspected fentanyl that had been pressed into pill shapes
The gun was found stuffed between two couch cushions, according to the report. The couple, identified as Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44, now face several drug charges.
