Knoxville couple charged after police find drugs, gun in home with juveniles

The report states that the KCSO SWAT team and narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fort Stanley Way around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44
Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple is behind bars after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office searched their home, finding drugs and a gun in the open with juveniles, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The report states that the KCSO SWAT team and narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fort Stanley Way around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Responders listed what they found in the report:

  • Loaded Sig Sauer
  • Almost $1,000 in cash
  • 12.34 grams of cocaine
  • 30.69 grams of marijuana
  • 13.29 grams of a powder that tested for fentanyl
  • 37.6 grams of what police called a cutting agent
  • 27 hydrocodone pills
  • A THC cart
  • 2.44 grams of suspected fentanyl that had been pressed into pill shapes

The gun was found stuffed between two couch cushions, according to the report. The couple, identified as Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44, now face several drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
New details released from deadly Giles County plane crash
Sean Williams in custody after fleeing custody
Former escaped fugitive and rape suspect attempts suicide, U.S. Marshals say
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee

Latest News

Born in Romania, Grecu said it’s always been a dream of hers to have her own shop.
Romanian-born fashion designer opens showroom in Gatlinburg
The annual event is returning to the city for the 36th time, bringing with it a fireworks...
New Year’s Eve ball drop returning to Gatlinburg
Charlotte McLawhorn
Former Knox County Rescue employee stole more than $44,000 from county, comptroller says
Born in Romania, Grecu said it’s always been a dream of hers to have her own shop.
Romanian-born fashion designer opens showroom in Gatlinburg