Knoxville couple charged after police find drugs, gun in home with juveniles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple is behind bars after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office searched their home, finding drugs and a gun in the open with juveniles, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The report states that the KCSO SWAT team and narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fort Stanley Way around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Responders listed what they found in the report:

Loaded Sig Sauer

Almost $1,000 in cash

12.34 grams of cocaine

30.69 grams of marijuana

13.29 grams of a powder that tested for fentanyl

37.6 grams of what police called a cutting agent

27 hydrocodone pills

A THC cart

2.44 grams of suspected fentanyl that had been pressed into pill shapes

The gun was found stuffed between two couch cushions, according to the report. The couple, identified as Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44, now face several drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.