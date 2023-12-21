Maryville community remembers beloved teacher

MARYVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - A school district is remembering Tony Mills, a longtime social studies teacher for the Maryville City School District.

Police said he was stabbed to death earlier this week.

His coworkers and students remembered him as one-of-a-kind.

“Tony Mills would do anything you would ask him to do,” Kevin Myers said, former Principal for Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School in Maryville.

Mills spent most of his career at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School, and had retired a couple of years ago.

Maryville police charged Mills’ son in his stabbing death. Mills was 58 years old.

Now, people are remembering the former teacher.

“Whether it was after school traffic duty, helping out in the mornings, picking up, he helped that school well beyond being a fifth grade social studies teacher,” Myers said.

Myers said Mills would dress up at pep rallies to entertain the students, and that students always hoped they would be in his class.

“I often got a lot of feedback from parents when their kid didn’t get Mr. Mills as their fifth grade teacher,” Myers said.

Myers called Mills a great storyteller, and a unique teacher.

Former student Jared Arden said Mills made learning fun.

“I was the kid that didn’t want to be at school. I mean to me, it was boring. I was wanting to fall asleep in class,” Arden said. “But man, whenever he was teaching, I was all hands on deck. I was sitting there listening.”

Arden said Mills built personal connections with his students, and made their day better.

“In life, you see people have bad days. But yeah Tony, I’ve never seen him have a bad day ever,” Arden said. “He was always smiling. He just radiated his positivity to everybody else.”

A beloved teacher, remembered fondly.

His son David was accused of stabbing him. He’s being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond. He’s facing homicide charges.

