Middle school student steals gun accidentally left in school bathroom by security officer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school security officer’s handgun is now missing after Memphis police say a middle school student walked off the property with it after finding it in the bathroom.

Police say the incident took place Tuesday morning at Kirby Middle School.

The security officer told police that around 10:50 a.m., she accidentally left her handgun in a stall in a girl’s restroom. She said she did not realize her gun was missing until over an hour later.

School staff reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a student enter the bathroom at 10:59 a.m. Police say she appeared to be concealing something underneath her hoodie when she exited.

She then immediately walked out the school doors without permission with another student.

Both students have not been named.

Our priority at Green Dot Public Schools TN is the health and safety of students, staff and the community. This is a matter under investigation by MPD and we are not commenting to ensure the fidelity of the information.

