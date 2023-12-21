Middle school student steals gun accidentally left in school bathroom by security officer, police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school security officer’s handgun is now missing after Memphis police say a middle school student walked off the property with it after finding it in the bathroom.

Police say the incident took place Tuesday morning at Kirby Middle School.

The security officer told police that around 10:50 a.m., she accidentally left her handgun in a stall in a girl’s restroom. She said she did not realize her gun was missing until over an hour later.

School staff reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a student enter the bathroom at 10:59 a.m. Police say she appeared to be concealing something underneath her hoodie when she exited.

She then immediately walked out the school doors without permission with another student.

Both students have not been named.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
New details released from deadly Giles County plane crash
Sean Williams in custody after fleeing custody
Former escaped fugitive and rape suspect attempts suicide, U.S. Marshals say
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee

Latest News

CHRISTMAS TREE FIRE
Staying safe from fires this holiday season
Your headlines from 12/21 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: attempted car theft, suspect...
Catch Up Quick
Milder day ahead with more clouds but dry for now
Milder day ahead with more clouds but dry for now
Surveillance shows the boy removing boxes from the porch
Child accused of stealing packages from Nashville home
With more people making Christmas purchases online, it's becoming the season of porch pirates.
Suspects wanted for stealing packages