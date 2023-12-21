Milder day ahead with more clouds but dry for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mornings are still chilly, but the afternoons are mild heading into the end of the week. The warming trend continues until Christmas Day, with an update on timing for the next col front’s rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving around still, but that’s only a patchy “blanket” leaving most of us in the low to mid 20s. Knoxville starts the day around 26 degrees. It’s a frosty morning yet again.

We continue with a partly cloudy view most of today, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon to evening. Afternoon temperatures are a little warmer, as we top out at 54 degrees with a light breeze.

We’ll start out tonight mostly cloudy, which helps to slowdown the cooling, so we’ll drop to around 32 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds the next several days and feel more warmth!

Friday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high of 58 degrees. Saturday and Sunday are both partly cloudy at times, with slightly higher humidity creating a stray shower in the higher elevations. We’ll be around 60 degrees each afternoon this weekend. Saturday is a little breezier, with gusts around 15 mph at times. Christmas Eve evening comes with increasing clouds ahead of the rain.

Rain is now moving in closer to midday Monday, Christmas Day, and will be on and off into the overnight hours. This is when we’ll have a 60% coverage of our area, then it will be scattered showers Tuesday morning and looks spotty by Tuesday afternoon in this earlier timeframe. This leaves us with a quarter to a half an inch of rain around our area, and isolated higher amounts.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty showers linger Wednesday, as the cool air wraps around this system and brings us into the 40s on Thursday with spotty mountain snow showers.

