New Year’s Eve ball drop returning to Gatlinburg

The annual event is returning to the city for the 36th time, bringing with it a fireworks show, live music and a new drone show.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg will ring in the new year with another ball drop celebration!

The annual event is returning to the city for the 36th time, bringing with it a fireworks show, live music and a new drone show. Event-goers can expect Masterpiece Band ATL to take the stage in Shade Tree Lot at 120 Airport Road at 9:30 p.m.

That’s just the start, though; the city is also planning a new drone show for 11:50 p.m.

“The drones will light up the night sky above the Gatlinburg Convention Center, featuring displays that pay homage to the area. The show will lead into a fantastic fireworks finish to ring in the New Year, full of spark,” city leaders said.

The event is free, but popular, so it’s a good idea to get there early.

