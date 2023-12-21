Non-profit helping East Tennessee dog get cancer treatment

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have a pet, you know it’s much more than just a pet. For many, the animal becomes a companion and best friend. That’s what Samson the dog is to his owner Sarah Russell Marlow.

“I don’t have a kid, so he is my baby,” Marlow said.

When Marlow got the news of Samson’s bone cancer diagnosis, she said she was devastated. With the high costs of treatment, she didn’t think they would be able to help him.

“He’s been there through all the major milestones in my life. He’s my world. He’s my baby, so this has been kinda heartbreaking for us to see him go through this,” Marlow said.

In a moment of hope, she found the Magic Bullet Fund. The non-profit is dedicated to helping pay for cancer treatment for cats and dogs when their owners can’t afford it. In its nearly 20 years, the organization has helped more than 800 pets.

“It’s just giving the owners the peace of mind knowing that they did what they could to fight their dogs cancer and give them a chance to survive,” said Laurie Kaplan, founder of the Magic Bullet Fund.

Now with the organization’s help, Marlow said Samson has a fighting chance.

“You know, just getting that acceptance from them gave us hope that he could get the treatment and we could keep him around a lot longer,” she said.

People can donate to help Samson here. He still needs about $2,000 to be able to get his treatment.

