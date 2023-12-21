Rick Barnes named as candidate for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2024, including several high-profile, first-time nominees, including the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team

(“Redeem Team”), Vince Carter, Seimone Augustus, Bill Laimbeer, Mike Fratello, Penny Taylor and Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes were nominated.

Barnes’ coaching career began back in 1977 and has included stops at Clemson and Texas, where he reached the Final-4 back in 2003. He’s won several conference titles including an SEC regular season championship at Tennessee back in 2018 and the conference tournament title back in 2022.

His accolades include the Naismith Coach of the Year (2019 ), The Henry Iba Award in (2019), The Coach Wooden “Keys to Life” Award in (2018) and The CAA Coach of the Year honor in (1988). He was named Big 12 Coach of the Year four times, (1999, 2003, 2008, 2014) and SEC Coach of the Year in 2018. He was also recognized as the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching recipient in 2009.

The Tennessee greats who have been named to the Naismith basketball Hall of Fame include the late and legendary Lady Vols Coach Pat Summitt, Bernard King and Tamika Catchings.

Coach Summitt was inducted in 2000. When Tamika Catchings was officially selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday, she became the first Lady Vol player to be so honored. In 2013, men’s basketball player Bernard King was inducted to the hall of fame.

King is one of UT’s most decorated players. With the Volunteers, King was the SEC Player of the Year three times. He was a three-time All-American, and his number (53) is retired by the Vols.

Finalists from the Honor’s Committee for the Class of 2024 will be announced on Friday, Feb. 16, in Indianapolis, In. during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire Class of 2024 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Az. on Saturday, April 6 in a nationally televised broadcast.

