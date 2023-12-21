Romanian-born fashion designer opens showroom in Gatlinburg

Recently, Cristina Grecu was chosen as one of only six designers for Fashion Crossover London to represent the U.S. in 2024′s London Fashion Week.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cristina Grecu, a fashion designer featured in esteemed publications such as Vogue, Bazaar and Glamour, has opened a showroom in Gatlinburg.

“I started with bridal gowns but now I do custom-made dresses and everything else,” said Grecu.

If you’re still looking for gift or an outfit for a holiday celebration, Grecu said she’s got you covered.

“Right now, I’ve started a new collaboration so I have earrings from a local shop and I have lots of my designs, especially for the holidays,” said Grecu.

Recently, Grecu was chosen as one of only six designers for Fashion Crossover London to represent the U.S. in 2024′s London Fashion Week. It’s an honor she said she is excited about.

You can find her showroom at 849 Glades Road inside suite 1C4 in Gatlinburg.

