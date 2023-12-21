Romanian-born fashion designer opens showroom in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cristina Grecu, a fashion designer featured in esteemed publications such as Vogue, Bazaar and Glamour, has opened a showroom in Gatlinburg.

Born in Romania, Grecu said it’s always been a dream of hers to have her own shop.

“I started with bridal gowns but now I do custom-made dresses and everything else,” said Grecu.

If you’re still looking for gift or an outfit for a holiday celebration, Grecu said she’s got you covered.

“Right now, I’ve started a new collaboration so I have earrings from a local shop and I have lots of my designs, especially for the holidays,” said Grecu.

Recently, Grecu was chosen as one of only six designers for Fashion Crossover London to represent the U.S. in 2024′s London Fashion Week. It’s an honor she said she is excited about.

You can find her showroom at 849 Glades Road inside suite 1C4 in Gatlinburg.

