Staying safe from fires this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Picking out and decorating a Christmas tree is a time honored tradition. A real tree in the house presents a bigger risk for fires.

After the holidays are over, many trees stay up for some time and are not watered and maintained causing them to dry out. A dry tree can light up in flames in mere seconds and cause damage to the home.

“After the holidays you know everybody gets into the festiveness and they’re doing things and watching football in January the first. The tree kind of just sits over there and nobody really does anything with it and it sits there,” Jeff Bagwell, public information officer with Rural Metro fire said. “People forget and get complacent and that’s when we find out they’re not keeping water in it and therefore you’ve got a more live tree. That you’ve got more hazard than what you think about.”

The main cause for tree fires is a heat source. This could be a candle, a burning fireplace or even a space heater running too close to the tree. Make sure to keep heat sources away from the tree to lower the potential risk for fires.

Real trees are not the only ones that pose a threat. Fake Christmas trees can also ignite and spread as well due to the decorations on the tree itself.

“Anytime you get a tree of any kind close to heat sources because you have to think about also, the garland the ornaments that people put on trees are also or can be flammable as well,” Bagwell said. “We want to keep heat sources as much away from the trees as much as we can. That includes fire places, gas logs, anything that produces heat.”

Knox County offers a location to safely recycle real Christmas trees after the holidays are over. Recycling trees after Christmas is the best way to eliminate that risk of fires due to dried out trees.

