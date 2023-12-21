Student hopes for kidney donor for Christmas wish

Matthew Curtin hopes to find a match to donate a kidney as his stage four condition gets worse.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville family said they have a Christmas miracle their family needs this holiday season. They hope their 16-year-old at Sevier County High School will find a match to become a kidney donor.

Matthew Curtin walks through the school halls as if nothing is going on.

“I go on with my life until we get that phone call that they’ve got a donor ready and then we go from there. I mean, I like to live as if it’s not going to happen until it happen,” said Curtin.

The phone call he is waiting on, is from Vanderbilt to tell him they’ve found a match.

Three years ago he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease. Since his condition has gotten worse.

“If it weren’t for you know, age restrictions, I think a lot of the people in the marching band would be happy to give up a kidney and that’s just so heartwarming, you know,” he said.

Marching band is his favorite. He’s on the A-B Honor roll at school. At times, marching band can become exhausting as a result of the medications he is on.

“Not much anymore. The blood pressure medicines, of course when I first started them, it was I was groggy and tired. But, you know, I start in point your body just gets used to it,” he said.

His mom said he’s playing his condition down and calls him a hero for handling this with grace.

“It’s tough. You know, you want to do everything you can to make sure your children are okay. That’s the number one job as a parent,” said Bethany Curtin. “That’s really all our family wants for Christmas is for Matt to have a new kidney. We’d be just fine.”

Bethany said she’s taken Matthew to the hospital for Bell’s Palsy three years ago. The doctors discovered he was suffering with much more and that’s when Matt’s journey first started.

For now, the honor roll student said he’s going to focus on his studies.

“I’m able to continue pretty well. I don’t like to let it hamper me in any way,” he said.

Matthew will start dialysis soon. He’s officially on the waiting list for a kidney transplant at Vanderbilt.

You can see if you are match by visiting this website and type in his name, Matthew Curtin.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

