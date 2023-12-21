Tennessee bill would ban LGBTQ+ and other flags from being displayed in schools

Gay Pride Flag basic
Gay Pride Flag basic(Emmett McKeel)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bill introduced by Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood) would ban schools in Tennessee from displaying any flags other than the state and United States flags.

HB 1605 states that any school “shall not display any flag other than the United States flag and the official Tennessee state flag on or in a public school.”

If passed, it would be illegal for teachers to display pride flags or trans flags inside classrooms. As written, it would also ban schools from displaying other flags as well. For example, a history or social studies teacher would not be able to put up historical flags.

The law would affect all schools — city or county. WVLT News has reached out to Rep. Bulso’s office for comment.

