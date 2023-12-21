Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency identified the age of a black bear that was harvested last year in Blount Co.

Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required for aging.

The tooth was sent to Matson’s Laboratory in Montana where they determined the bear was 20 years old.

“Scientists can tell the age of a bear by counting the rings in a cross-section of a tooth root using a microscope,” officials said. “It’s very similar to aging a tree that’s been cut by counting the growth rings.”

TWRA officials reminded hunters that the teeth for 2023 need to be submitted by Feb. 15, 2024.

HOW OLD IS THAT BEAR??? 🤔 Tennessee hunter James Sinclair harvested a 200 lb. black bear in Blount County last year and... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.