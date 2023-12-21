Warming up ahead of Christmas Day rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks warmer air around Christmas before rain arrives.
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Afternoons will be mild heading into the weekend and for Christmas Day. Rain does arrive making for a soggy Christmas Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy then turns partly cloudy by Friday morning. This will allow temperatures not to drop as much. It’s still chilly though with temperatures near 32 degrees.

Friday starts with a few high clouds, but we’ll see a lot of sunshine by the afternoon hours! This will help us warm up to around 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend features a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday. We’re in the upper 50s on Saturday to lower 60s on Christmas Eve. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but mainly up in southeastern Kentucky.

Rain looks to move in earlier on Christmas Day and last on and off throughout the day. Highs are in the mid-50s with breezy conditions. Winds could gust up to 15 to 25 mph with the cold front moving in. Showers linger overnight into Tuesday morning. The rain should move out by Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see about a quarter to half an inch of rain.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty showers linger Wednesday as the cool air wraps around this system and brings us into the 40s on Thursday with spotty mountain snow showers.

Paige WX
Milder day ahead with more clouds but dry for now
Ben tracks the weather leading into a rainy Christmas
Warmer days ahead before rain arrives for Christmas Day