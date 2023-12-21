Wilderness at the Smokies expands indoor water park

The 40,000 square feet of additional space nearly doubles the original indoor water park.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s always sunny and 84 degrees inside Wilderness at the Smokies and now there’s even more room to play.

Wilderness opened a brand new lazy river and water coaster, all inside.

The 40,000 square feet of additional space nearly doubles the original indoor water park.

There’s also new areas to sit and cabanas to get away with your family.

The new additions are something all of the family can enjoy together.

“We’ve already got stuff for really small kids. I think the water coaster is a great addition for people seeking a little more thrill. We’ve also got some of our other slides that are high thrill. The river is great for everyone though. People that just want to lay down chill out relax,” said Ryan Vaden, with Wilderness at the Smokies.

Wilderness has a second phase of the expansion project still underway. When completed new outdoor cabanas and a roof top pool will overlook the Pigeon River and the Great Smoky Mountains.

