Community honors clean-up effort of historic Roane County coal ash spill

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday marked the 15th anniversary of a disaster in Roane County.

A coal ash spill at TVA’s Kingston plant dumped more than a billion gallons of coal ash into the community.

Fifteen years later, the community remembered what was lost and honored the people impacted.

Dozens gathered inside the Roane County Courthouse on Friday to remember the events of December 22, 2008.

“They called him and said get down to Kingston immediately; the dock is broken,” Jane Clark said about her husband, a first responder who worked cleaning up the coal ash for years.

The TVA Kingston plant dumped coal ash all over the community on that December day, covering the landscape and homes.

The clean-up effort took years. But the devastation was felt much later when county leaders say workers got sick from inhaling the fumes, leading to chronic illnesses.

“Due to the A-Fib (atrial fibrillation), he had a massive stroke,” Clark said. “After he had the stroke, they began to do in-depth testing and found out he had blood cancer.”

Clark said her husband passed away in 2021 after years of cleaning up the coal ash.

“It was heavy work,” she said. “And grueling work.”

Clark was one of several people who were at the ceremony to honor their spouses, who are either battling diseases or have died.

Betty Johnson is another. She said her husband, Tommy, died earlier this year after spending years working to clean up the coal ash.

“He went at five in the morning and came in at nine, ten at night every night,” Johnson said.

County leaders read a proclamation declaring December 22 an official day of remembrance for the coal ash spill and honoring all the people who helped clean up the community.

“Today is a day that he’s being honored. He’s being lifted up,” Johnson said. “He did a wonderful thing for the public. But, he lost his life for it.”

TVA workers sued the company TVA hired to oversee the clean-up effort. That suit was settled confidentially earlier this year.

