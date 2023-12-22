Drug shortage is affecting people living with chronic conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drug shortages in the US have been leaving many people feeling the pain of trying to find medications that allow them to bear the load of living with chronic conditions.

When you need help moving without pain, the last thing you want to hear is that pharmacies in your area don’t have the medication you need.

That’s what’s happening to one Louisville man, who is now doing all he can to preserve his quality of life.

“I ain’t going to lie, in the beginning it was so bad, I contemplated not committing suicide, but whether or not I wanted to live this way. But 27 years later, I’m still here,” said Walter.

Since 1996, Walter has had nearly a dozen surgeries, including four this year. And it all started with a spinal stenosis diagnosis.

“Typically is arthritis, an arthritic process where the nerves get pinched or spinal cord gets pinched. The symptoms are a patient’s legs get real heavy, they get weak, it’s hard to walk, and the distance you can walk just gets shorter and shorter,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gum, a spine surgeon with the Norton Leatherman Spine Center.

Walter is now in a wheelchair, which gives the ability to move around. At the time of the diagnosis, he was given a choice.

“Cut nerves or live with pain medication. I couldn’t take the nerve part because it would make me paralyzed,” he said.

He went with the pain medication, which is hydrocodone.

But in September, he was told the drug that was allowing him to live with minimal pain wasn’t available.

“You would call several different Walgreens, CVS, Krogers, and they would tell you they don’t have them either,” said Walter.

According to the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, as of November there has been a shortage of dozens of Hydrocodone medications.

As for the reason for the shortages, the ASHP says either no reason is provided, the medication is only available to contracted customers, or an ingredient isn’t approved yet.

“It’s similar to everything else we’ve seen post-Covid. At some point along the manufacturing process, there’s an ingredient or tow or a component of this that there’s a supply shortage,” Gum said.

Gum has experience treating conditions like spinal stenosis, and working with patients on pain management.

He said there’s been a plan from the FDA to make less opioids to try curb the epidemic, but the supply shortage is making it happen quicker than anticipated.

“They want to have patients to have less access or less opioids, but if you don’t do it responsibly, then you have the patients that are taking high dose opioids and need them, and they don’t get tapered down. If you don’t get tapered down, you go through withdrawals,” Gum said.

Patients like Walter, who was without his medication for two weeks.

Gum says over-the-counter drugs like Advil and ibuprofen can be used for pain, but Walter said he can’t take those because of his kidney issues.

“I mean if you see the scar on my back, you’ll know exactly what kind of pain I’m in,” Walter said.

Walter was able to find a pharmacy that has his hydrocodone, but it’s in Lyndon, which is pretty far from where he lives.

And for someone who lives in chronic pain and needs a wheelchair to move, a trip that might seem simple to most people, takes a lot of effort.

