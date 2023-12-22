East Tenn. athletic trainer reprimanded for stealing from high school, contacting student

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former athletic trainer at Seymour High School was reprimanded for unethical conduct after he stole from the school and asked a student to steal for him, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Jason Scott Seaton was employed by Covenant Health to be an on-site athletic trainer for Seymour.

When Seaton was fired in October 2020, he stole items from the school and said he thought he bought the items and no the school.

A year later, he texted a student and asked her if she could steal items from the school if, “she was able without being detected.”

Seaton’s license was reprimanded, he has to complete 30 hours of approved continuing education including three hours regarding professional boundaries and the remaining regarding boundaries or ethics within eight months as well as paying for the cost of the investigation.

He was also ordered to pay two separate civil penalties equaling $1,500 within one year.

The school system decided not to comment on the situation since Seaton was not directly employed by them. Covenant Health told WVLT News he hasn’t worked for their system since 2020.

