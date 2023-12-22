East Tenn. athletic trainer reprimanded for stealing from high school, contacting student

A former athletic trainer was reprimanded after officials said he stole from a high school and then asked a student to steal for him.
A former athletic trainer was reprimanded after officials said he stole from a high school and...
A former athletic trainer was reprimanded after officials said he stole from a high school and then asked a student to steal for him.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former athletic trainer at Seymour High School was reprimanded for unethical conduct after he stole from the school and asked a student to steal for him, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Jason Scott Seaton was employed by Covenant Health to be an on-site athletic trainer for Seymour.

When Seaton was fired in October 2020, he stole items from the school and said he thought he bought the items and no the school.

A year later, he texted a student and asked her if she could steal items from the school if, “she was able without being detected.”

Seaton’s license was reprimanded, he has to complete 30 hours of approved continuing education including three hours regarding professional boundaries and the remaining regarding boundaries or ethics within eight months as well as paying for the cost of the investigation.

He was also ordered to pay two separate civil penalties equaling $1,500 within one year.

The school system decided not to comment on the situation since Seaton was not directly employed by them. Covenant Health told WVLT News he hasn’t worked for their system since 2020.

You can read the full board order here:

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required...
Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Charlotte McLawhorn
Former Knox County Rescue employee stole more than $44,000 from group, comptroller says

Latest News

Born in Romania, Grecu said it’s always been a dream of hers to have her own shop.
Romanian-born fashion designer opens showroom in Gatlinburg
The annual event is returning to the city for the 36th time, bringing with it a fireworks...
New Year’s Eve ball drop returning to Gatlinburg
Tennessee State Capitol
GOP state lawmakers introduce school safety bill for classrooms
Officials said the cows were found on Ridgeview Road.
Police looking for owners of cattle found in Knox County