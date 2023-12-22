Fellowship helps more than 300 kids with a parent in prison get gifts in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One in 49 kids throughout the United States have a mother or father in prison. Prison Fellowships, is just one organization that’s making sure these kids don’t miss out on anything this Christmas.

“This isn’t about the incarcerated individual, it’s about the child that is on the receiving end of a really crappy hand in a lot of ways,” said Teanna Black, the Associate Pastor at Powell Church in Knoxville.

Powell Church is one of the churches involved in getting the sponsors connected to the kids to provide them gifts. In Tennessee alone there are more than 19,000 children with at least one parent in prison. Prison Fellowships believes no child should should feel this burden. The organization helps connect the incarcerated parent to the child, by giving them a Christmas gift.

Morrell Pruitte is the Church Mobilization Manager for Prison Fellowships Angel Tree Christmas Program. He explained how the kids become involved in the program.

“They have to be approved by the chaplain and the warden then they’re also eligible to get a Christmas gift for their child and that’s how we connect them with a local church who will adopt their child gets a Christmas gift from them and it has like a personalized statement coming home soon.”

This year with the help of four churches and two non-profits in Knoxville, all 306 kids in the area that have a parent in prison will have a gift under their tree. Black said it’s a blessing to be able to bring a child and their parent together.

“Even if it was a glimpse once a year it’s a hope, it’s something that keeps it ignited and we’re able to do that through the prison fellowship angel tree so it removes us or it removes the situation and allows that focus to be on the child,” said Teanna Black.

The price limit for the gift is $25 but Pruitte told WVLT News he’s seen bikes, televisions, coats and even more be given out. He said seeing the reactions is priceless.

“We love on them and hug on them and jus and there smiling some of them come in especially the older ones the teenagers they come in their kind of cool and they get something to and their faces light up,” said Pruitte.

Prison Fellowships mission doesn’t stop at Christmas, they have camps and programs all year long for children in this situation. There is still time to donate to help a child in time for Christmas or have opportunities year round here.

