Former Knox County librarian indicted after theft of over $100,000

Ashley Satterfield is indicted on federal charges after a state investigation determined she falsified when she worked.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office led to the indictment of a former Knox County librarian.

The investigation revealed that Ashley Satterfield was lying about when and how long she was working for.

In their research, investigators went back to 2014 to determine that Satterfield had stolen more than $100,000 from Knox County.

“This isn’t about not putting in the hours, this is about not showing up for work at all,” said John Dunn with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

The findings showed that one month in 2022 Satterfield was paid in full for the entire month, but only registered a single hour in the library. The report went on to include that Satterfield routinely “worked from home” without being given permission to do so, while also including that time as hours worked.

The report was released on Thursday morning along with another indictment in Knox County involving theft.

Charlotte McLawhorn was revealed to have stolen more than $40,000 from Knox County Rescue after it was determined she used a company credit card to make personal purchases and then fabricated entries to make them look legitimate.

Both of those women face federal charges, as Dunn and the Comptroller’s Office offer guidance to Knox County leaders about how to prevent this from happening moving forward.

“We know that if there’s an opportunity that people are in a situation where they need money or they have a chance to do someone that no one will catch them doing, very often they’re going to take advantage of that,” said Dunn.

According to the report, leadership with the Knox County Library said they’re taking the necessary steps into fixing oversight concerns.

