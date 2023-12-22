Gas prices surge as holiday travel is underway

Over the next few days, AAA estimates about 2.5 million Tennesseans will hit the road for the holiday weekend.
By Jordan James
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday travel rush is on as millions drive to be with loved ones over the holiday weekend, which comes at a time when gas prices are on the rise.

Many drivers say they are feeling the pain at the pump as they embark on their journey.

“The closer we got to Texas the lower the price was, which was great. Yesterday, the prices went back up,” Erica Boutwell said.

Gas increased week-to-week for the first time since September, bringing the national average to $3.12, according to AAA.

Nearly 3 million Tennesseans are projected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, which is the highest total since 2000.

Given the amount of people expected to travel, experts say it’s important to have a plan in place, prior to taking your road trip, in case you find yourself stranded.

AAA says nationwide they expect to rescue more than 930,000 stranded motorists over a ten-day holiday travel period, which they say underscores the importance of being prepared.

“Check your tires and your batteries. Listen to and feel the brakes, replace wiper blades, replenish windshield cleaner, top off engine oil and other fluids,” AAA advises.

Despite the rise in gas and increased traffic, it’s a price many say they’re willing to pay this holiday season.

“It’s part of it, It what you gotta do to see your people and so it’s okay,” Boutwell said.

