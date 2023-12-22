Heritage and West capture Christmas tournament titles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Heritage High Christmas Basketball Tournament concluded on Friday with championship games on both the boys and girls sides of the bracket.

The home-standing Mountaineers captured the girls championship with a 56-33 win over The King’s Academy. The Lady Mountaineers had a fantastic performance from the three-point line to gain a double-digit lead after the first quarter, a lead they never allowed to get back to single digits. Tournament MVP Carsyn Swaney led the Lady Mountaineers to the team’s ninth straight win.

Heritage could not make it a clean sweep, as a stingy defensive performance allowed West to cruise to a comfortable win over the Mountaineers in the boys championship game. The Rebels defeated Heritage 65-43 to earn their eighth win of the year.

The Heritage girls improve to 14-1, while TKA falls to 9-4. The Lady Mountaineers face William Blount on Jan. 5, while the Lady Lions return to action against Boyd Buchanan on Jan. 2.

West is now 8-3. Heritage falls to 8-9. The Rebels return to the floor on Jan. 4 against Alcoa. The Mountaineers open the new year against William Blount on Jan. 5.

