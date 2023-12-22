Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible overdose deaths

Major Crimes detectives began investigating after two people were found dead Thursday and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two possible overdose deaths that happened at a home on Lundy Avenue, Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said Friday.

Major Crimes detectives began investigating after two people were found dead Thursday and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At this time, KCSO has not released the names of the victims.

