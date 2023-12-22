Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire with possible victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wilderness Road in East Knoxville Friday.

The fire, which was in a single room, was under control as of around 8:30 a.m., then shortly put out, KFD said.

KFD officials also said there was one possible victim in the fire. WVLT News is working to find out more.

