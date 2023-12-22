One Knoxville SC signs star South Georgia player

The Ghanaian attacker worked through the Right to Dream program before signing with Dayton University, earning a 2022 MLS Draft Pick by New York City.
Kingsford Adjei
Kingsford Adjei(One Knoxville SC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A star player for South Georgia Tormenta FC is making his way to the Scruffy City to reunite with One Knoxville’s Mark McKeever.

Kingsford Adjei started in 26 matches for Tormenta, racking up six goals throughout his campaign there. He was also playing under McKeever in 2021 when the Des Moines Menace took home the USL League Two National Championship.

Kingsford brings a lot of the athleticism and creativity that we lacked at times last season.McKeever said “Kingsford is one I want to be around every day, his character is infectious in a positive way and his desire to train at the highest level is going to be integral for us in 2024.”

The Ghanaian attacker worked through the Right to Dream program before signing with Dayton University, earning a 2022 MLS Draft Pick by New York City.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Charlotte McLawhorn
Former Knox County Rescue employee stole more than $44,000 from group, comptroller says
Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required...
Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.
Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44
Knoxville couple charged after police find drugs, gun in home with juveniles
A Knoxville couple plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses.
Homeland security manager, husband plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses

Latest News

Two Knox County high schools made coaching changes to their football programs on Thursday...
High school football coaching changes continue in East Tennessee
Tarleton State guard Lue Williams (4) drives against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30)...
Tennessee wraps up 2023 with win over Tarleton State
Varsity All Access
High school football coaching changes continue in East Tennessee
Tennessee Head Basketball Coach named as an eligible candidate for the Naismith Basketball HOF...
Rick Barnes named as candidate for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame