One Knoxville SC signs star South Georgia player

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A star player for South Georgia Tormenta FC is making his way to the Scruffy City to reunite with One Knoxville’s Mark McKeever.

Kingsford Adjei started in 26 matches for Tormenta, racking up six goals throughout his campaign there. He was also playing under McKeever in 2021 when the Des Moines Menace took home the USL League Two National Championship.

“Kingsford brings a lot of the athleticism and creativity that we lacked at times last season.” McKeever said “Kingsford is one I want to be around every day, his character is infectious in a positive way and his desire to train at the highest level is going to be integral for us in 2024.”

The Ghanaian attacker worked through the Right to Dream program before signing with Dayton University, earning a 2022 MLS Draft Pick by New York City.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.