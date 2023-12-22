One man injured in Union County brush fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to a brush fire in Union County Friday afternoon.

The fire started on Texas Hollow Road in a burn barrel filled with trash. According to officials, the size of the fire reached about 15 acres.

One man was injured and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment for smoke inhalation and burns on his hands.

This is a developing story.

