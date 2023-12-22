Police looking for owners of cattle found in Knox County

Two tagged cattle were found on Ridgeview Road
Officials said the cows were found on Ridgeview Road.
Officials said the cows were found on Ridgeview Road.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in finding the owners of two tagged cattle.

They were found wandering on Ridgeview Road.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office animal control unit has them fenced,” officials said. “The owner must identify by the ear tag.”

If these are your cattle, call animal control at 865-215-2444.

Ho Ho Ho 🎅🏼 In this case, it's Moo 🐄 Moo 🐄 Moo 🐄 Who let the cows out? Cattle found on Ridgeview Road. The Knox...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 21, 2023

