Police looking for owners of cattle found in Knox County
Two tagged cattle were found on Ridgeview Road
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in finding the owners of two tagged cattle.
They were found wandering on Ridgeview Road.
“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office animal control unit has them fenced,” officials said. “The owner must identify by the ear tag.”
If these are your cattle, call animal control at 865-215-2444.
