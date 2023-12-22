Police looking for owners of cattle found in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in finding the owners of two tagged cattle.

They were found wandering on Ridgeview Road.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office animal control unit has them fenced,” officials said. “The owner must identify by the ear tag.”

If these are your cattle, call animal control at 865-215-2444.

Ho Ho Ho 🎅🏼 In this case, it's Moo 🐄 Moo 🐄 Moo 🐄 Who let the cows out? Cattle found on Ridgeview Road. The Knox... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.