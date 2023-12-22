Porch pirate impersonated Amazon delivery driver to snatch package, victims say

Porch pirates are impersonating Amazon delivery drivers in Minnesota.
By KARE staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KARE) - Porch pirates are taking a new approach in their thievery this holiday season by posing as Amazon drivers, a tactic that has been spotted in a Minnesota neighborhood.

“Yep, someone dressed as an Amazon employee,” Anna Bowles said.

That Grinch in disguise was in and out within a minute.

“I went to our Ring, and it said someone had taken (the package) by 9:45 a.m.,” she said.

Anna Bowles was at home with her 3-week-old baby and toddler when it happened.

“And (her husband, Rich Bowles) got home like five minutes after, so it felt even weirder,” she said.

They aren’t the only victims. St. Louis Park police reported another home not far from them experiencing the same thing.

“We were waiting for some items for Christmas, and now we won’t have them. And that’s fine, but it’s unsettling and disappointing,” Rich Bowles said.

Amazon refunded the couple immediately, and a spokesperson said it’s opening an investigation into the incident, adding “people impersonating Amazon delivery drivers is not something we are seeing.”

“I will continue to order. Life will go on. We will just be a little more on-alert,” Rich Bowles said.

They said they won’t let it steal their holiday cheer.

“And, we just want to raise awareness because obviously someone is out there doing this to other people, and it’s just bad timing with Christmas and everything,” Anna Bowles said.

Do you have a package being delivered? There are companies that let you write instructions of where to place it, and some also have delivery lockers at secured buildings.

Amazon said people who think their packages may have been stolen should contact customer service.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

