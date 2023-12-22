Tennessee wraps up 2023 with win over Tarleton State

Stifling Volunteer defense helps No. 8 Vols pull away
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Led by Zakai Zeigler’s team-high 13 points, Tennessee wrapped up 2023 with its fifth straight win. The Volunteers defeated Tarleton State 65-46 in the first ever matchup between the two programs.

Tennessee held TSU to just 27 percent shooting in the second half.

Despite their offensive woes, the Texans cut a 14-point halftime deficit down to just six points thanks to their own impressive defense. Tennessee began the half 3-22 from the field and made just six of its 28 field goal attempts over the game’s final 20 minutes.

Josiah-Jordan James recorded a double-double, his second of the season. James scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds in the win.

Tarleton State was paced offensively by Devon Barnes’ 12 points.

Tennessee improves to 9-3 overall and ends 2023 on a give game winning streak.

The Vols will return to action on Jan. 2, 2024, when they wrap up non-conference play against Norfolk State.

Tipoff from Food City Center is scheduled for 7:00.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required...
Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Cummings on the sidelines at Halls
High school football coaching carousel continues to turn in East Tennessee
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Charlotte McLawhorn
Former Knox County Rescue employee stole more than $44,000 from group, comptroller says

Latest News

Tennessee Head Basketball Coach named as an eligible candidate for the Naismith Basketball HOF...
Rick Barnes named as candidate for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Josh Heupel talks on the latest Tennessee Vols.
Heupel on National Signing Day
The Tennessee Vols have some new faces coming to campus!
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day