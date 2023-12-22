Tennessee wraps up 2023 with win over Tarleton State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Led by Zakai Zeigler’s team-high 13 points, Tennessee wrapped up 2023 with its fifth straight win. The Volunteers defeated Tarleton State 65-46 in the first ever matchup between the two programs.

Tennessee held TSU to just 27 percent shooting in the second half.

Despite their offensive woes, the Texans cut a 14-point halftime deficit down to just six points thanks to their own impressive defense. Tennessee began the half 3-22 from the field and made just six of its 28 field goal attempts over the game’s final 20 minutes.

Josiah-Jordan James recorded a double-double, his second of the season. James scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds in the win.

Tarleton State was paced offensively by Devon Barnes’ 12 points.

Tennessee improves to 9-3 overall and ends 2023 on a give game winning streak.

The Vols will return to action on Jan. 2, 2024, when they wrap up non-conference play against Norfolk State.

Tipoff from Food City Center is scheduled for 7:00.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.