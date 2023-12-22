Warm for now ahead of the Christmas Day cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Errands to run, family plans, whatever you have going on we have some warmer afternoons! The next cold front is speeding up, to bring in earlier Monday and making for most of Christmas Day to be rainy at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is becoming partly cloudy, with isolated clearing leaving spots in the upper 20s. Knoxville is starting the day around 32 degrees.

While we have some clouds now, they’re looking to get out of your way for the afternoon and leave us a little warmer at 58 degrees.

Tonight is mostly clear, so freezing but at least that’s “normal” since Knoxville’s average low is 32 degrees. We’ll start Saturday at 31 degrees with frost, a few clouds, and patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend features a mix of sun and clouds and warm, dry afternoons!

We’ll warm up to 59 degrees on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Sunday warms to 62 with sunshine to partly cloudy afternoon, then mostly cloudy evening. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but mainly in southeastern Kentucky.

Rain looks to move in even earlier on Christmas Day, giving us on and off rain from morning to night. We’ll be around 55 degrees, but that rain gear needs to stay with you. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in moderate to isolated heavier rainfall at times, then more scattered by the late afternoon to evening. It will be breezy at times, with gusts around 15 to 20 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered showers linger into Tuesday morning but become spotty at times for a couple of days. The colder air will arrive later in the week, so we’ll cool from around 60 on Tuesday to mid 40s Friday, with spotty snow showers in the higher elevations late week.

