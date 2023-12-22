Warmer weekend with rain arriving for Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whatever you have going on this weekend the weather looks awesome! Sadly, rain does move in by Christmas making for a rainy day. Showers linger into next week with cooler air moving in by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 31 degrees by Saturday morning. Frost is possible by the early morning hours as well.

Saturday features sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A stray shower is possible in southeastern Kentucky on Saturday. We’ll see a few more clouds later on Christmas Eve. Temperatures start out near 34 degrees but warm up to 62 by the afternoon hours!

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain moves in on Christmas Day and continues on and off throughout the day. Highs are near 55 degrees. Showers become more scattered later in the evening to overnight hours. It’s a breezy day with gusts around 15 to 20 mph.

Scattered showers linger into Tuesday with highs saying near 60 degrees. Showers become more spotty by the end of the day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty to stray showers linger into the end of next week with highs dropping into the 40s by the end of the week! Rain could transition into some mountain snow by the end of the week. It looks like cold air sticks around just beyond that 8-day planner and around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

