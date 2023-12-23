Barry’s Jewelry closing its doors after 33 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 33 years of serving the Knoxville community, Barry’s Jewelry is closing its doors. Barry and Tammy Ryall took a leap of faith and opened the doors to Barry’s Jewelry store right after Valentine’s Day in 1990.

The husband and wife duo said they love the business and are sad to see it go, but they’re ready for retirement, “Well, we’ve spent over three decades here and were sad in some respects to be leaving, but you know retirement time we’ve been discussing it over the couple of years we decided its time to do that while were young enough to enjoy life.”

The Christmas season is their busiest time of the year. They tell me it’s bittersweet since they know it’s their last.

“It hasn’t hit home for me yet. I think it hasn’t hit yet, but we’re very excited about retirement. We have hobbies and more time for stuff that we enjoy bicycle riding. We can do that more often. We love to cycle,” said Tammy and Barry Ryall.

The couple told WVLT News that over the years, they had been through almost everything in their storefront off Merchant Drive, with the COVID-19 pandemic being the most challenging. But the three decades of customers they’ve grown to know and love got them through it all.

“There’s a lot to talk about. How long do you have?” Barry asked. “We’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly, you know, and we’re very fortunate. We’re very gracious of our customers. We’ve had great customers over the years, and we will miss a lot of the people that come in to visit us.”

The Ryalls said selling jewelry is personal and they’re blessed to be a part of so many people’s significant events in life.

“It’s been a real pleasure for us to be a part of the special moments of our customers as we help them find engagement rings, and we’ve had some people with their children coming in shopping for engagement rings; they were little when they came in. That’s really neat were sort of second generation now,” said Tammy and Barry Ryall.

You still have time to buy last-minute Christmas gifts or presents for the year. Everything in their store is on sale until Dec. 24 when they will be closing the doors. So you do have until Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. is when Barry’s jewelry will officially be closed for good.

The owners said it’s sad when a locally owned small business closes its doors, and he encourages younger people to start their own businesses. He said it’s tough competing with the bigger chains but well worth it, and the world needs more of them.

