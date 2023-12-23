First Lady Jill Biden visits Fort Campbell, meets with military families impacted by deadly tornadoes

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - Jill Biden visited Fort Campbell in Kentucky on Saturday to celebrate the holidays and visit with families affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit near the Army installation earlier this month.

The first lady arrived at 1 p.m. at Campbell Army Airfield. Upon her arrival, Dr. Biden participated in a holiday celebration with military families and volunteers, and recognized the community’s support following the Dec. 9 storms.

According to Captain Steve Nava, Public Affairs Deputy Officer with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 354 Fort Campbell families were displaced after the storms. Right now, that total stands at 68.

The families were invited to the event, alongside local leaders and volunteers.

Dr. Biden is visiting the military base as part of her Joining Forces initiative, which supports those who also serve: military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. She is expected to deliver remarks during her visit.

On Dec. 9, Staff Sergeant Mark Baker was on his way home with his daughter.

“We were actually taking pictures with Santa down in Nashville,” Baker said. “So we were driving home, and we saw the tornadoes going through our neighborhood.”

When Baker and his daughter got home, they found their house was destroyed. Two weeks later, with a tarp roof, boarded windows and holes in the wall, they said they are happy to be back home.

“The outpouring of support locally from the military, and then this just it’s been like overwhelming,” Baker said.

While the Bakers are able to be back in their home on Saturday night, many in Clarksville are not. People will be working through the new year to rebuild what the tornado tore down.

