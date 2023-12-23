Jefferson City police searching for suspect after officer dragged behind car during stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Police Department took to Facebook Friday night to announce that they are searching for a wanted man named Shawn Henry Burger.

Wanted by the JCPD for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer Shawn Henry Burger DOB 12-10-1988 5’09” 160 lbs. Burger... Posted by Jefferson City Police Department on Friday, December 22, 2023

Burger was stopped following a theft complaint but refused to exit the car, according to JCPD. As an officer attempted to remove him from the car, Burger accelerated away, dragging the officer a short distance, according to reports.

The officer suffered minor, superficial injuries. JCPD asked that if you see Burger, or know any information that can help locate or catch him, to please call 911.

