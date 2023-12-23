New Wayback Hotel takes guests back to the 50s & 60s
The hotel is being marketed as a place where a retro paradise meets a quirky mountain town.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new hotel in Pigeon Forge is designed to make you feel like you are going way back with a modern twist.
The Wayback Hotel has opened on The Parkway in Pigeon Forge.
You’ll find retro refrigerators, clocks and other items as if you were in Palm Springs in the 1950s and 60s.
Outside, you can relax poolside with an always heated pool and hot tub again with a nostalgic Air Stream serving drinks.
“Definitely our swim club is open all year long. Our pool and our hot tub are definitely heated. So, whatever the weather is, cold or hot, we’ve got you covered.” said Jeanrejibel Valencia with The Wayback.
Also in the hotel is the Paloma restaurant, which offers a seasonally rotating menu of fresh & modern cantina fare with southern comfort.
