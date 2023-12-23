Ole Smoky donates to Family Resource Center

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - An east Tennessee county with a growing homeless student population got a massive helping hand on Friday.

Ole Smoky Moonshine donated $20,000 to the Cocke County Family Resource Center.

The money was raised through sampling spirits over the past few months.

The center helps remove obstacles children may face, such as homelessness, lack of food or clothing, or even helping to fix a broken pair of glasses.

They say this money will help this winter as the center has seen more homeless children than ever.

“A lot of people are living in campers now as permanent residents. They need heat in their trailer, especially since it’s getting so cold, they might run out of propane,” said Diana Samples with the center. “It’s helping a lot of kids that need our attention, keeping kids from coming to school and learning.”

Samples said her program has helped 400 children in Cocke County this year.

Ole Smoky has invested $30M and created 250 jobs in Cocke County over the past few years.

