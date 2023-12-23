Staying dry for now, wet Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a frosty cold start to Saturday we’ll be warming up into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a sunny and warmer than normal day for east Tennessee. High temperatures will be near 60 for the afternoon with a mix of sun & clouds.

We’ll stay clear moving into the overnight hours and that will help us to drop back into the mid to upper 30s rolling into Sunday.

Sunday will be another warm day as we head back to near 60 and keeping the mostly sunny skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds start to increase for the evening hours of Sunday and by daybreak on Christmas Day we’ll have scattered batches of rain moving through.

Through the daytime on Monday we could pick up close to a quarter of an inch of rain. The rain isn’t done just yet. More off and on rain showers will be move through headed into Tuesday as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty to stray showers linger into the end of next week with highs dropping into the 40s by the end of the week! Rain could transition into some mountain snow by the end of the week. It looks like cold air sticks around just beyond that 8-day planner and around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The rain holds off until Christmas Day. (WVLT)

