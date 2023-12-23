Tanger Mall in Sevierville packed with holiday shoppers

Extended hours are available this weekend for last minute shopping.
Shoppers packing Tanger mall in Sevierville
Shoppers packing Tanger mall in Sevierville(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas Day is fast approaching, and many people are going to Sevierville’s busiest shopping destination, the Tanger Outlets.

Lori Phillips and her daughter were among the crowd of shoppers on Friday; she said they still have a few more things on their list.

“I just need a few more things, and the stocking stuffers are always the hardest. So I like to come to the outlets, and we just moved here to Tennessee, so this is all new to me and exciting,” said Phillips.

They knew who they were shopping for and had somewhat of an idea of the kinds of gifts they would like.

“I have an idea, but I can’t tell you because it’s going to be on the news, and then my husband will know. So I can’t tell you,” said Phillips.

Tanger Outlets stores have extended deals and hours throughout the weekend for your holiday shopping needs.

“We’ve got extra hours. We’re opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday. We’ll be open all the way until 9 p.m., and on Sunday, we’re going to open early at 8 a.m. So if you’re wrapping anything, you find out that you forgot something, we’ll be here bright and early on Sunday at 8 a.m.” said Allie French with Tanger Outlets.

Some stores also have deep discounts, with sales up to 70% in some cases keeping the parking lots full.

“Lots of deals. We are the place to get all of your deals at those great prices. Up to 70% off; we have lots of Tanger Club Gold coupons, so if you are a Tanger Club member, upgrade to that Tanger Club Gold,” said French.

French said to be patient when trying to get in and out of the center and remember there’s plenty of parking in the back.

As far as the Phillips are concerned, they don’t mind how hectic it is.

“That’s like my life is chaotic like that. So it’s best that I stayed like this,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Charlotte McLawhorn
Former Knox County Rescue employee stole more than $44,000 from group, comptroller says
Hunter James Sinclair hunted the 200-lb. bear and sent its tooth to the TWRA which is required...
Tennessee wildlife agency identifies age of harvested black bear in Blount Co.
A Knoxville couple plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses.
Homeland security manager, husband plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses
Kristin Deshea Harmon, 31, and Cassius Aubrey Minefield, 44
Knoxville couple charged after police find drugs, gun in home with juveniles

Latest News

Heritage and West capture Christmas tournament titles
Heritage and West capture Christmas tournament titles
Cold blooded animals, like ‘Big Al’ the tortoise, get a different habitat for the winter months.
Zoo Knoxville keeping animals warm in the winter months
Some people at the ceremony say their loved ones died from complications after years of...
Community honors clean-up effort of historic Roane County coal ash spill
Ben tracks a soggy Christmas setting up a cool NYE weekend
Warmer weekend with rain arriving for Christmas Day