Tanger Mall in Sevierville packed with holiday shoppers

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas Day is fast approaching, and many people are going to Sevierville’s busiest shopping destination, the Tanger Outlets.

Lori Phillips and her daughter were among the crowd of shoppers on Friday; she said they still have a few more things on their list.

“I just need a few more things, and the stocking stuffers are always the hardest. So I like to come to the outlets, and we just moved here to Tennessee, so this is all new to me and exciting,” said Phillips.

They knew who they were shopping for and had somewhat of an idea of the kinds of gifts they would like.

“I have an idea, but I can’t tell you because it’s going to be on the news, and then my husband will know. So I can’t tell you,” said Phillips.

Tanger Outlets stores have extended deals and hours throughout the weekend for your holiday shopping needs.

“We’ve got extra hours. We’re opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday. We’ll be open all the way until 9 p.m., and on Sunday, we’re going to open early at 8 a.m. So if you’re wrapping anything, you find out that you forgot something, we’ll be here bright and early on Sunday at 8 a.m.” said Allie French with Tanger Outlets.

Some stores also have deep discounts, with sales up to 70% in some cases keeping the parking lots full.

“Lots of deals. We are the place to get all of your deals at those great prices. Up to 70% off; we have lots of Tanger Club Gold coupons, so if you are a Tanger Club member, upgrade to that Tanger Club Gold,” said French.

French said to be patient when trying to get in and out of the center and remember there’s plenty of parking in the back.

As far as the Phillips are concerned, they don’t mind how hectic it is.

“That’s like my life is chaotic like that. So it’s best that I stayed like this,” she said.

